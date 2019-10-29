One dead after fiery hit-and-run crash in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash. — One person has died after a van struck a vehicle on northbound I-405, fled the scene by driving onto the 128th Street ramp, then struck a wall that caused the van to catch fire, State Patrol said.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson, the crash happened about 10:30 a.m. in Kirkland. The driver of the van fled northbound I-405 after rear-ending a car, then took the 128th Street ramp and drove through an intersection before crashing into a wall.

Here is a pic from the scene. A van struck a vehicle NB 405 and fled the scene taking the ramp to 128th, went through the intersection and struck a wall and caught on fire. Unfortunately the driver is deceased. pic.twitter.com/CkM3WtDW0h — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 29, 2019

The van caught fire after crashing into the wall, and the driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no others injured in either crash, though debris from the van hitting the wall fell onto I-405 and damaged another car.

As of 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, the ramps from 405 onto 128th Street were closed in both directions. Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.