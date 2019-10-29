Jamie Haggard case: Prosecutors charge Kenmore woman’s half-brother with murder

KENMORE, Wash. — Prosecutors say the half-brother of a Kenmore woman whose body was found burned in a suitcase is responsible for her murder.

Jamie Haggard was 27 years old when she vanished back in June of 2016. Throughout the investigation, police had considered her disappearance suspicious. Jamie’s cell phone and credit cards had not been used since she was last seen.

The case had gone cold — until a new tip led the King County Sheriff’s Office to re-search a home in Kenmore in May of 2017. The excavation did not turn anything up and the case still remains unsolved, but not forgotten.

In May of 2018, a litter crew picking up trash along a Snohomish County road found human remains dismembered and partially burned in a suitcase

At the time, authorities did not know whose remains they’d found. The remains were decomposed to such an extent that sheriff’s deputies could not tell even the gender of the person. A suitcase and a blanket were recovered nearby.

About two months later, the medical examiner confirmed that the remains were Jamie and that she had died by homicidal violence.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes detectives spoke with witnesses who said Jamie had a “volatile relatinoship” with her brother David Haggard. Jamie reportedly told her boyfriend that she was afraid David was going to kill her.

Detectives said on Tuesday that Haggard was already in the King County Jail on an unrelated arson charge. He is now charged with murder in the 2nd degree for Jamie’s death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.