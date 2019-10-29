From 4 months to 12 years old, kids move from playing outdoors to swimming inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHORELINE, Wash. - With temperatures cooling down parents are in search of indoor activities for their little ones to partake in. Goldfish Swim School offers lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children. Babies as young as 4 months old are welcome to join, as well as kids all the way up to age 12.

Parents hoping to provide kids with what they need to build essential life skills that "will help them make waves in life" is what sparked the creation of the Goldfish Swim School. Specially trained instructors teach in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called the Science of SwimPlay.

Western Washington is home to two different Goldfish Swim Schools, including one in Shoreline and the other in Redmond. The public is welcome to join in celebrating Shoreline's grand opening kickoff on Saturday, November 2nd, from 2-4 p.m. Details can be found on their Facebook page.

