× Former pharmacist sentenced to 12 years for secretly recording people in workplace bathrooms

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — A former Portland pharmacist who recorded more than 70 people with hidden cameras in two separate workplace bathrooms was sentenced to prison Monday.

Johnny Tuck Chee Chan, 35, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and must register as a sex offender. He pleaded guilty to 20 counts of first-degree invasion of privacy last month.

Chan was a pharmacist at a Kaiser Permanente facility that is not open to the public.

When the allegations came to light, Chan was fired from Kaiser Permanente and later took a job at the Banana Republic at the Cascade Station shopping center.

Chan was arrested Nov. 26, 2018 at the Banana Republic store for the criminal conduct in the Kaiser Permanente case.

When law enforcement arrested Chan, they checked the all-user, employee-only bathroom at the store and located a camera, in active recording mode, which had been concealed to face the toilet.

On Monday, several victims spoke out in court about the violation of privacy, and about the overwhelming anxiety many of them now feel.

“What is unusual is the scope of that tragedy – both in terms of the number of victims who are suffering and the depth of their suffering,” said Multnomah County Judge Ben Souede.

Chan also read a statement in court, saying he was sorry and that he’s looking forward to getting treatment.

Prosecutors said all of the victims in the case have been notified, and the judge said Chan did not distribute the videos.

Following his 12-year sentence, Chan will be on two years of post-prison supervision.