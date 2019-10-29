Classes resume in Sumner-Bonney Lake after paraeducators end strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMNER, Wash. -- Schools in the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District will be back in session Tuesday after the paraeducators union approved a three-year contract offered by the school district Monday afternoon.

The Sumner Paraeducators Association agreement includes an average salary increase of about 12.5 percent in 2019-20, a 2 percent increase in 2020-21 and inflationary adjustments in 2021-22.

The Board of Directors will vote on the contract at the next board meeting on Nov. 13.

"SBLSD administration is thrilled that school is back in session and back educating our community’s children with a shared mission of providing high-quality instruction for every student, every day, in every classroom," the school district said in a prepared statement.

The paraeducators voted to strike last week, closing school for two days (Friday and Monday) because teachers agreed not to cross picket lines.