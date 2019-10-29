WATCH LIVE: Boeing’s CEO testifies about safety of 737 MAX planes
Amazon offering free grocery delivery for Prime members

Amazon Prime members can add another benefit to the list: free grocery delivery.

The retail giant announced Tuesday that grocery delivery - through either Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods - will now be free, eliminating the $14.99 fee that Prime members paid on top of their membership fees.

You could end up getting your groceries delivered within one or two hours of placing your order, depending on whether fast delivery is an option in your area, according to Tech Crunch.

The new free delivery service is offered in 2,000 cities across the globe, and analysts say it'll up the competition with other grocery deliverers like Walmart and Instacart.

