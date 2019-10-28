Three jetliners hit by laser beams while nearing Sea-Tac

SEATTLE — Three jetliners flying into Sea-Tac Airport were hit with lasers over the weekend.

The FAA said the first incident happened about 8 p.m. Friday, when a Boeing 737 traveling from Kauwui, Hawaii was lit up by a green and white laser 18 miles south of Olympia.

About three-and-a-half hours later, a Boeing 737-800 traveling from Salt Lake City was hit by a blue laser 13 miles southeast of Seattle.

Two days later, a Boeing B737-900 reported a blue laser from the left side of the aircraft while traveling northeast 16 miles southeast of Sea-Tac.

No one was injured, and authorities were alerted each time.

Pointing an unauthorized laser at a plane is a felony crime, as one man learned in 2018 when he was arrested for pointing a laser at a plane while at the transit center in Burien.