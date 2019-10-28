Tacoma family stabs burglary suspect as he breaks into home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- A robbery suspect was treated for stab wounds after being stabbed by the people inside the house he was trying to break into, police said.

According to Tacoma Police, it happened early Sunday morning on South Ferry Street.

Police say a man tried to break into a house, but he found it was occupied by people who overpowered him.

The robber was stabbed, and a man who was living in the house suffered a medical issue during the home invasion. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not released their conditions.