Programming alert: How to rescan your TV to keep watching JOEtv with your antenna

Tacoma family stabs burglary suspect as he breaks into home

Posted 8:42 AM, October 28, 2019, by
Data pix.

TACOMA, Wash. -- A robbery suspect was treated for stab wounds after being stabbed by the people inside the house he was trying to break into, police said.

According to Tacoma Police, it happened early Sunday morning on South Ferry Street.

Police say a man tried to break into a house, but he found it was occupied by people who overpowered him.

The robber was stabbed, and a man who was living in the house suffered a medical issue during the home invasion. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not released their conditions.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.