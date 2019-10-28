LimeLight Pet Project: Meet Hercules!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - If you're looking to add a pet to the family, look no further.

Q13 is partnering with the LimeLight Pet Project to help Hercules get adopted.

He is a two-year-old Anatolian Shepherd mix with bundles of energy.

Hercules is new to the Homeward Pet adoption center in Woodinville, and his handlers say his personality really stands out.

Along with his king and playful nature, Hercules is always ready to be on the move.

Adoption counselors say he will need a family who is prepared to handle his energy and his size.

"He's a big guy," said Adoption Counselor Kacy Bradley. "He will need enough room to be comfortable in a home and run around in a yard."

If you are interested in adopting Hercules, head to homewardpet.org.

The shelter is located at NE 177th Pl in Woodinville.

It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.