Break out the warm clothes, but keep the sunscreen: Dry, chilly week ahead

SEATTLE -- Get the warm clothes and Chapstick ready: this week as it will be sunny but cold!

Monday will be breezy and chilly, but sunny and beautiful. Tuesday will be windy and sunny. The foothills will have the strongest gusts Tuesday morning. Places like North Bend will have gusts around 40 mph.

Wednesday stays breezy and sunny.

Thursday will be dry, and it looks good for the trick-or-treaters. Temperatures Thursday evening will be in the 40s, so bundle up the kids under their costumes.

Friday and the weekend stay chilly and dry.

Highs this week will only be around 50 degrees, with the nights near freezing. Right now, there's no rain in the forecast through Nov. 4.