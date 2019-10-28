‘Advanced deterioration’ on Aurora Bridge prompts around-the-clock lane closures

SEATTLE - The right lane of the southbound SR-99 Aurora bridge will remain closed around-the-clock this week.
Drivers and riders should plan for delays, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes, if traveling toward downtown Seattle through Fremont and Wallingford.
During an in-depth inspection of the structure over the weekend, state Department of Transportation bridge inspectors found advanced deterioration of steel on the underside of the Aurora bridge.
While the bridge is still safe to cross, the southbound right lane will remain closed around-the-clock as a precautionary step until repairs are developed and implemented. Additional closures may be needed.
Plan for delays
With the southbound SR 99 reduced to two lanes across the bridge, travelers should expect delays in the area and consider alternatives:
- Take the bus.
- Carpool.
- Walk or bicycle – the walkways will remain open.