Grab your ice scraper! Expect freezing temperatures overnight across western Washington

SEATTLE – The week ahead will be sunny and cold, windy and frosty for Halloween and standard time.

Tuesday will be sunny but quite cold with lows at or below freezing. The breeze will make it feel colder so bundle up.

The foothills will actually be gusty with towns like North Bend getting gusts up to 45 mph during the day. Wednesday will be cold in the morning with some down in the lower 20s.

And Seattle will be the warm spot Tuesday morning. Wear layers and find your ice scraper. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/7pMZlaJItc — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) October 29, 2019

Plan on a few more minutes to get to work so that you can use your ice scrapers in the morning. Thursday will be cold again in the morning, but it will be dry for the trick or treaters.

Temperatures at 6 p.m. on Halloween will be around 48 degrees and by 9 p.m. it’ll be around 41 degrees - grab layers for the kiddos!

The weekend looks dry and don’t forget to “Fall Back” early Sunday morning as we head back to standard time. Sunday’s sunset will be around 4:50 p.m.