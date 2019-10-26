Two teens injured in shooting at Burlington house party

Two teens are recovering Saturday morning after gunshots rang out at a Burlington house party late Friday night, police said.

A release from the Burlington Police Department gave this account:

At about 10:30 p.m., police received reports of gunshots coming from a house in the 1200 block of East Rio Vista Avenue, with several people fleeing the property.

An 18-year-old Burlington man and 16-year-old Mount Vernon boy later showed up at local hospitals with gunshot wounds believed to have been suffered at the party. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

Police are working to determine who was involved in the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked call 360-428-3211.