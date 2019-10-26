× Two men wounded in overnight Belltown shootout

SEATTLE – Two men are in critical condition following a shootout in the Belltown area of downtown.

Officers were called out early this morning to investigate a fight at a nightclub in the 2200 block of 1st Avenue.

Police found a 25-year old man lying in a nearby parking lot with a gunshot to his face.

According to witnesses, it all started when a fight broke out inside the club.

They said the altercation would spill outside with both men pulling out guns and firing at each other.

The bullets hit cars, and at least one person.

The fire department transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center.

As officers investigated and collected evidence, a 45-year old man showed up to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The department’s gang unit is now investigating.