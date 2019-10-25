Ziggy Ansah likely to play for banged up Seahawks

Watch a special edition of Q13 News at 3 p.m. ahead of the World Series
SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 22: Defensive end Ziggy Ansah #94 of the Seattle Seahawks battles Terron Armstead #72 and Andrus Peat #75 of the New Orleans Saints at CenturyLink Field on September 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. — Pass rusher Ziggy Ansah is likely to return from an ankle injury while starting safety Bradley McDougald is among a handful of starters who will be game-time decisions for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Getting Ansah back to face Atlanta would be a boost for Seattle’s pass rush, which has just one sack in the past three games. Ansah missed last week with an ankle injury suffered in Week 6 against Cleveland.

Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that McDougald has responded better than expected after missing last week’s game with back spasms and has a chance to play. McDougald’s uncertain situation was part of the reason Seattle traded a fifth-round pick to the Detroit Lions for safety Quandre Diggs this week.

Carroll sounded pessimistic Diggs would make his debut with Seattle this week. He has been bothered by a hamstring injury and is still learning the Seahawks’ system.

