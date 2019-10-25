Veterans discuss service, sacrifice ahead of Bellevue Veterans Day ceremony

Programming alert: How to rescan your TV to keep watching JOEtv with your antenna

Posted 5:08 PM, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:09PM, October 25, 2019
BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Q13's Matt Lorch sat down with two decorated veterans to talk about the importance of Veterans Day, which is now just a few weeks away.

Veterans Joe Crecca and Gregory Lucas discussed their service as well as what the upcoming holiday means to them.

"Veterans Day is a day where we honor those who have paid a debt that's our debt to pay. The veterans, and the active-duty military, are folks who are daily placing themselves in harm's way for us. It's not their debt, it's our debt, and they're paying it," Lucas said.

A Veterans Day Ceremony is planned for Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Hills Memorial Park Cemetery in Bellevue.  It will observe the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy.

