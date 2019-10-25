Train derailment closes parts of Schuster Parkway in Tacoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- A train derailment has closed part of Schuster Parkway in Tacoma as crews work to get the freight cars back on track.

A BNSF spokesman said the derailment happened Thursday night as the freight train was moving on a side track into a storage facility. Four cars derailed, and some liquid spilled, but crews are not considering it an environmental concern.

One of the cars took out a power pole.

The mainline of the train track is still operating for passenger and freight trains, but Schuster Parkway heading toward the Ruston Way waterfront will be down to one lane for a while on Friday.

No injuries were reported.