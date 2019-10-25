Tracking down getaway car could help catch burglars who scared sleeping siblings

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

The Pierce County Sheriff Department’s Proactive Property Crime Unit needs you to take a good look at the dark blue Nissan above. Deputies think it’s a Murano, or a Rogue.

It’s the getaway car for a band of burglars who terrified a pair of teens on October 14th — a brother and sister asleep inside their home near Fredrickson — when one of the suspects tried kicking-down the front door. “The two teenagers that were there saw them, confronted them, they ran away. Good thing they didn’t chase them. We don’t want people doing that and they called 911,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer. “We do have good photos of the suspect vehicle. Luckily, there are no injuries involved in this. When you have two teenagers at home that’s pretty scary when somebody tries to kick your door, so we know that these people are out during the day. They’re pretty desperate. They’re fueling a drug problem. Even though property crimes and burglaries are going down, the people who are out there still doing them are still needing to steal stuff to feed their habit.”

Deputies say there were three suspects, all believed to be black males.

The burglar who tried breaking into the home was around 6 feet tall, in his 20’s and had braids or dreadlocks in a ponytail.

The two other suspects stayed inside the Nissan.

If you know anything at all that can help the Proactive Property Crimes Unit find the car, or identify any of the suspects, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously through the P3 Tips App on a smart phone, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to any arrests in the case.