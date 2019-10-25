Snoqualmie Valley farmers hit hard by flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUVALL, Wash. -- This week's flooding in the Snoqualmie Valley has devastated area farms amid prime harvest season.

October is prime harvest season for pumpkins and squash - and this weekend (the weekend before Halloween) is typically the busiest for local pumpkin patches and corn mazes.

Farmers at Muddy Boots Pumpkins are scrambling to get the water out in time for visitors.

"We are definitely gonna be open," said Kerrie Roetcisoender with Muddy Boots. "I say to come out and support, whether it's us at Muddy Boots or if it's any farmer in the valley, or just your local pumpkin patches. Those are local people that are working really hard, and instead of just looking at pretty pumpkins come out and support them that way."

The valley was hit with high water after heavy rains overflowed the banks of the Snoqualmie and Tolt rivers. The Cascade foothills got 4-6 inches of rain in one night, which caused the Snoqualmie River to reach one of its top 10 flows in recorded history.

The floodwaters have since receded, leaving a big muddy mess at area farms.

Owners of Muddy Boots say they'll be open, so get out your muddy boots and take the kids to the corn maze!