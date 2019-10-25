Police: Officer fires shots after guns pulled during West Seattle fight

SEATTLE — Authorities say that an officer on patrol in West Seattle stumbled upon a fight Thursday night, and fired shots after some of the people involved allegedly pulled out guns.

It happened in the area of California Avenue SW and SW College Street in the North Admiral neighborhood.

Seattle Police tell Q13 News that several suspects were involved in a fight, and the officer fired shots after two of them pulled out guns.

No one was hit by gunfire, officials said. A person involved in the initial fight suffered minor injuries.

Officials at the scene say that one gun was recovered at the scene.

The area will be blocked off while police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated