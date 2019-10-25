Oregon mom missing for days after dropping kids off at school

ALOHA, Ore. — Police are investigating the “suspicious” disappearance of a woman who hasn’t been heard from since she dropped her kids off at school on Monday.

According to KOIN-TV, Erin McClintock of Aloha, Oregon did not show up for work on Monday. Her mother Carol Snyder started looking for her after being contacted by Erin’s supervisor at work.

“I thought maybe she had a car breakdown or a wreck,” Snyder told KOIN. “Her dad and I drove routes but didn’t see anything.”

Family members said nothing seemed unusual before McClintock’s disappearance.

Police found McClintock’s red Kia Seoul on Thursday at an aquatic center in Beaverton, but there was no sign of the missing woman.

Investigators said McClintock took her purse and cell phone with her, but the phone is not sending or receiving a signal.

Now police plan to look through surveillance video that may have captured what happened. McClintock is listed as a missing person and police are calling it “suspicious.”

McClintock is 5′ 5″ tall, 150 pounds, with long blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Police towing missing Aloha mom’s car to search for evidence in her disappearance Monday #KOIN6NEWS #MISSING #aloha pic.twitter.com/Q4SFu5vaDk — Lisa Balick (@lisabKOIN) October 24, 2019