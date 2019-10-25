Milwaukee dad shot 4-year-old daughter and himself, lied to investigators: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE (WITI) – A Milwaukee father faces multiple charges after police say he shot his daughter and himself, then blamed the shootings on his 4-year-old.

Myles Kovac has been charged with neglecting a child with a consequence of great bodily harm, possession of a firearm by a felon and obstructing an officer.

Police responded to Children's Wisconsin around 10:45 a.m. that Sunday. They learned Kovac brought the 4-year-old into the ER, where she was treated for a gunshot wound to her foot. Kovac was treated for a graze wound to his buttocks.

The criminal complaint said Kovac provided two different initial statements explaining how the gunshot wounds happened.

The first was that he and the 4-year-old were in the area near 45th Street and Hampton Avenue for dinner with his sister when three black males approached, wearing all black. He said they "looked like they wanted to kill him." Kovac said he laid over his daughter, and they heard multiple shots fired.

Then, he said they were in the area near 44th Street and Burleigh Street to go to his sister's house when the 4-year-old wanted to go to the park. He said as he was getting her bicycle out of the vehicle, a truck approached and a black man pulled a gun -- demanding Kovac's vehicle and everything in his pockets. Kovac said he refused -- picking up his daughter and running. He said he then heard shots and realized they'd been hit.

No evidence of a shooting was found at either scene, the complaint said.

Investigators went to Kovac's home, where they found evidence of a shooting. The 4-year-old's 14-year-old brother told investigators that he woke up to someone yelling that morning, and, when he went downstairs, he saw his sister crying on the living room floor, holding her bleeding foot.

Kovac was "panicking," the boy said. Kovac's sister arrived and Kovac told her the 4-year-old was playing with the gun and both the girl and Kovac had been shot. The boy said the gun was normally kept in the glovebox of his 18-year-old brother's vehicle.

The 18-year-old brother confirmed Kovac kept the handgun in his vehicle and noted it was not there when he left for work the morning of the shooting.

After multiple conflicting stories, Kovac said, "I (expletive) up. I did it," indicating the gun was "long gone," and he "should've never had that (expletive)." Kovac did not explain how the shooting occurred, according to the complaint.

The complaint said Kovac was previously convicted of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent in 2012.