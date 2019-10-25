Mill Creek police investigate attempted luring of high school student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILL CREEK, Wash. -- Parents of students at Jackson High School in Snohomish County are on high alert after an attempted child luring.

A surveillance video shared by Mill Creek Police shows the incident, which happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

The student was walking to school near Silver Crest Drive when the man allegedly tried to get the student into his vehicle. The student quickly ran away and told school officials.

Jackson High School Principal David Peters is encouraging students and parents to be extra cautious.

"Wearing headphones or texting while you're walking, those are things that are barriers to you being aware of what's going on around you. So being attentive to that and when possible, students can walk in groups or pairs, riding bikes, things like that," Peters said.

The student told police that the man drove a newer luxury black sedan. He's described as having a dark tan complexion and a short, dark beard.