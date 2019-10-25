Justin Ortega: Wanted ‘armed and dangerous’ felon accused of raping, beating young girls

WANTED BY U.S. MARSHALS IN YAKIMA —

Child rape suspect, Justin Ortega, is wanted in Yakima, but could be anywhere in Washington state.

He is a violent convicted felon who is considered ‘armed and dangerous’ and now — accused of committing horrific crimes against children. “We have, currently, four counts of Rape of a Child First Degree, two counts of Child Molestation and one count of Assault of a Child in the Third Degree,” said Yakima Police Det. Curt Oja. “The Yakima Police Department and the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force, we’re seeking the public’s assistance in catching this guy, so he can answer for his charges. I’m sure that there are people who are acquainted with him to know a little bit about where he’s at. Perhaps, if they start figuring out what he’s wanted for and hear some of the charges, they may be less-willing to offer him support, or assistance.”

Detectives think Ortega’s still in Washington state. He has ties to both the Spokane and Seattle area, as well as the Lower Yakima Valley and other parts of Central Washington.

He has a nationwide warrant for his arrest, so if he is out-of-state, he will be brought back to Yakima County once he’s caught.

His long criminal history includes convictions for domestic violence. "This is what I would consider a chronic abuser, the chronic batterer and there's documentation going back numbers of years, since the time pretty much he left high school, where he's been in-and-out of trouble for some of these violent crimes against people, domestic assaults and some other related offenses, but it's continued and now it's starting to impact the lives of children, so it's not just adult victims anymore. He's progressed to where he can harm some of our most vulnerable victims,” said Det. Oja.

He's 36 years old, 5’7” and weighs 180 pounds.

Detectives say he has tattoos on his right calf, right arm and forearm and a scar on his left forearm.

The victims he's accused of abusing are young girls.

If you know where to find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. You will remain anonymous. Submit a tip at P3Tips.com, or use the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free. You can also call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).