Julia Wesle: Wanted ‘High Property Risk Offender’ has slew of theft convictions, multiple assaults

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

The Department of Corrections has tagged Julia Wesle a ‘High Property Risk Offender.’

She has a slew of convictions for all kinds of theft: Identity Theft, Property Theft and Vehicle Theft.

She’s also violent, with multiple assaults on her rap sheet.

She’s wanted by the DOC for breaking probation on a drug possession conviction.

She was last living in Kennewick and has ties to the town of Burbank in Walla Walla County.

She’s 30 years old, 5’2” and weighs 150 pounds.

She has tattoos of an eye inside a green pyramid and a half a heart with headphones on her right forearm.

If you know where she’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward if your tip helps lead to her arrest.