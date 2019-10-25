Help ID crew of crooks who violently assaulted store clerk for cash and cigarettes

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Detectives are hoping you can help identify the three armed robbers responsible for violently assaulting a store clerk.

Surveillance video shows the first suspect jump the counter and drop his gun as he leads the trio into the ‘Cheap Smokes and Beer’ store on 35th Ave. SW last Saturday night. A second suspect comes around the counter and throws the clerk to the floor, knocking over a display rack. When he starts loading up his backpack with cigarettes, you can see his nose and eyes. He then pulls out the entire cash register till and hands it to the third suspect who’s waiting by the door. Meanwhile, the first suspect who has been holding the clerk down, starts punching him in the side of the head and then pushes him to the ground when he tries to escape. The clerk chases them out of the store, but as they leave with a purple backpack and the cash drawer, the first suspect picks up the gun off the floor. Then, all three run outside and were last seen heading northbound.

“We're looking at this specific robbery as maybe a tie-in to one that happened in Federal Way. The MO, or method of operation, kind of looks the same. We can't be really clear, but this definitely is an assault and an armed robbery. These guys obviously are nervous and somebody's going to get hurt,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

You do a get a pretty good look at the second suspect's face. He's the one in the gray hoodie with the backpack. Focus on his nose and his eyes to see if you recognize him.

The first suspect with the black semi-automatic pistol in his left hand was wearing all black with a red scarf.

The third suspect was wearing black and white, a white face covering and black Nike shoes with white laces.

Detectives say all three suspects are black and are hoping somebody knows them or spotted them that night. “Somebody may have seen a getaway car, maybe they ran a block, saw somebody jump in and take off. Anything at this point is relevant to the investigation,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

If you have any information to help Seattle Police identify these violent armed robbers before they hit again, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. You will remain anonymous. Submit a tip at P3Tips.com, or use the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free. You can also call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).