Dindo Pangilinan: Wanted sex offender convicted of breaking into college student’s home, sneaking into her bed to sexually assault her

WANTED BY DOC IN WHATCOM COUNTY —

Convicted sex offender, Dindo Pangilinan — a.k.a. ‘John John’ — broke into a house near Western Washington University that was full of sleeping college students, went upstairs and climbed into a young woman’s bed. She thought it was her boyfriend, but woke up to him kissing her forehead and rubbing her back. She bolted from the room, barricaded herself in another room with the rest of the women in the house and called police who arrested him still in her bed.

That was in 2008.

He was convicted of 1st Degree Burglary with Sexual Motivation, something he is still very angry about. He’s spent more than 7 years in prison, but now he’s wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in Whatcom County.

He’s not supposed to have alcohol as part of his supervision, but just last week, he was arrested again near Arlington on suspicion of DUI. He bailed out the next day and is required by law to check in with his DOC officer within 24 hours of any arrest – instead — he took off and hasn’t been seen since.

When he is caught, officers say he will go back to prison for at least a year, but very possibly for longer depending on what the Community Custody Board decides.

He’s 35 years old, 5’9” and weighs 181 pounds.

He was driving a 1999 silver Chevy Cavalier, like the one below, with Texas state license plates DYW9328.

If you spot his car or know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can help officers track him down.