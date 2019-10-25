Altercation leads to shooting in Auburn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- A suspect is on the run this morning after a shooting Thursday night in Auburn.

Auburn Police Commander Steve Stocker said officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m.

A couple were sitting in their car near 31500 104th Ave. SE when someone in a dark pickup truck drove up and parked behind them.

Stocker said an altercation broke out - though it's unclear whether it was verbal or physical. The suspect in the truck then fired several shots at the couple, striking one of the victims.

The shooting victims drove to a nearby 7-Eleven and called 911. One person was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

The man who fired the shots is on the loose.