Semi-truck crash shuts down I-90 at Vantage Bridge

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Interstate 90 is closed in both directions Thursday after a semi-truck crash in central Washington.
Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said on Twitter that the rollover crash happened on the Grant County side of the Vantage Bridge.
Eastbound I-90 is closed six miles east of Ellensburg and westbound is closed at the I-90/SR-26 junction, according to the Washington State Patrol.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the road was expected to be closed for several hours.
46.941898 -119.973896