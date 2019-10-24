Semi-truck crash shuts down I-90 at Vantage Bridge

Programming alert: How to rescan your TV to keep watching JOEtv with your antenna

Posted 4:47 PM, October 24, 2019

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Interstate 90 is closed in both directions Thursday after a semi-truck crash in central Washington.

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said on Twitter that the rollover crash happened on the Grant County side of the Vantage Bridge.

Eastbound I-90 is closed six miles east of Ellensburg and westbound is closed at the I-90/SR-26 junction, according to the Washington State Patrol.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the road was expected to be closed for several hours.

