Semi-truck crash shuts down I-90 at Vantage Bridge

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Interstate 90 is closed in both directions Thursday after a semi-truck crash in central Washington.

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said on Twitter that the rollover crash happened on the Grant County side of the Vantage Bridge.

Photos from the scene of semi rollover blocking Vantage Bridge. (Courtesy of Trooper Kron). pic.twitter.com/N3nRysr9b4 — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) October 24, 2019

Eastbound I-90 is closed six miles east of Ellensburg and westbound is closed at the I-90/SR-26 junction, according to the Washington State Patrol.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the road was expected to be closed for several hours.

UPDATE: I-90 closed both directions due to a collision blocking the Vantage Bridge. EB is closed 6 miles east of Eburg at MP 115. WB is closed at the junction of I-90/SR 26, MP 138. Est. reopening time is unknown. Alt. route for EB travel is I-82 to Yakima or US 97/Wenatchee. — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 24, 2019