Rain rolling through western Washington Friday, sunny weekend ahead

SEATTLE -- Overall there's a nice, dry pattern for the next week and beyond! There will be a little rain Friday, but most of the time western Washington stays dry.

Friday starts out dry for the Metro but some quick-moving showers roll through from about 9 a.m. until about 1 p.m. The Friday evening commute will be dry and Friday night will be clear.

Saturday morning starts out with some patchy, dense fog but the day will be lovely with some great late October sunshine.

A little rain Friday but it won't last long. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/tulVkzOIMc — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) October 24, 2019

Sunday will be chilly with some morning fog but a Sunny day is on tap with a high near 54 degrees.

Next week looks dry with only a few showers for Halloween. In fact, right now, it looks dry for the trick or treaters!