KENT, Wash. — The public is invited to pay their final respects to an unclaimed Washington state veteran who passed away recently.

Warren Gene Robinson, a 67-year-old Army veteran, will be laid to rest with full military honors at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent.

Robinson was born in Vancouver and died at a long term care facility in Longview.

Various programs have helped more than 3,000 unclaimed veterans nationwide be buried with full military honors.