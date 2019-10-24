Paraeducators strike in Sumner-Bonney Lake district, no school Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMNER, Wash. -- There is no school Friday in the Sumner-Bonney Lake school district as paraeducators plan to strike.

Paraeducators, who make up about 200 members of the staff here, are demanding fair pay. All district teachers are now standing in solidarity with them and refusing to cross the picket lines.

About 20 years about, Bobbi Sumpter made a big choice. She decided to focus on helping special needs children.

"I want them to be successful, there is no better feeling than seeing that kiddo progress," Sumpter said.

Sumpter is a paraeducator, a job she loves. That's why she says she can't believe what's happening.

"I don't want to go anywhere else, but it's getting harder and harder to stay," Sumpter said.

Friday, for the first time in her career, Sumpter and her coworkers will go on strike.

A document from the Washington Education Association shows Sumner-Bonney Lake paraeducators fall lower in salary than surrounding schools.

Since August, teachers say they worked without knowing their future with the district.

"We've been working graciously without a contract, now we need to take a step back."

Elle Warmuth, a spokesperson for the district, says they will continue to work with paraeducators to come to a resolution.

"We're just committed to getting students back in the classroom," Warmuth said.

Something both sides agree is the most important thing. District officials say school activities for the most part are still happening.