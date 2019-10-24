Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Finally, some nice October days are ahead.

Thursday starts out with some patchy dense fog but the day will be very nice with a high near 61 degrees.

Friday will be mostly dry but there will be a quick moving system that will bring a little rain during the afternoon. The wettest areas will be the convergence zone but this will not flood any rivers.

Saturday starts out damp for the foothills but the rest of us will be dry all day.

Sunday will be sunny, breezy and chilly. Enjoy a great late fall day.

Next week looks nice but it’ll be frosty for sure. Halloween looks mostly dry with another quick moving system.

