MoPOP Museum’s newest exhibit explores Minecraft’s impact on the world

Posted 6:52 AM, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 06:54AM, October 24, 2019
SEATTLE - To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Minecraft, the MoPOP has built an entire exhibit based around the popular video game. Not only is the interactive building game popular, it's the best selling game of all time.

For those not familiar, it might be perceived as a simple kid's game. But it's garnered fans of all ages from around the world. Minecraft allows players to build with blocks in a 3-D generated world that requires the creativity of its players.

"Minecraft: The Exhibition" is an immersive experience for fans that also shows its impact on real-life global issues throughout the world. The exhibit is open at Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture and runs through Nov. 7, 2020.

