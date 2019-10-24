Hit-and-run suspect armed with knife shot by Aberdeen police

ABERDEEN, Wash. – An Aberdeen police officer shot a hit-and-run suspect after a confrontation Thursday, according to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run call at a convenience store on Wishkah Street around noon, and investigators say police spotted the suspect near East Market Street and attempted to make contact.

Authorities haven’t released many details about what led up to the shooting, but they say the suspect was armed with a knife.

The suspect, only described as a man, was transported to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in the town in two months. An Aberdeen officer shot and killed an armed suspect with several outstanding warrants on September 9 after a confrontation in a parking lot.

The shooting is under investigation by the Region 3 Sheriff’s Office Critical Incident Investigation Team, a consortium of multiple local law enforcement agencies.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.