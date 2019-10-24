Driver on the Street: The ‘mayor of Quilcene’ gives back to town that helped save his life

QUILCENE, Wash. — This week’s “Driver on the Street” takes us to a small town in Jefferson County.

It’s a tight-knit community where everyone knows each other, but there’s one man in particular you’ll definitely meet – whether you’re a local or just driving through.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have a unique or inspiring story to tell? Someone, something, an event you have in your community that you want to showcase because it’s a story that needs to be told? Send Michael Driver an email at driveronthestreet@q13fox.com.