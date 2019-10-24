Watch a special edition of Q13 News at 3 p.m. ahead of Thursday Night Football
Programming alert: How to rescan your TV to keep watching JOEtv with your antenna

Astros fire Taubman over clubhouse incident with reporters

Posted 2:22 PM, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 02:25PM, October 24, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) — The Astros have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters following Houston’s pennant-winning victory over the New York Yankees.

The team released a statement Thursday that said Taubman’s conduct did not reflect the organization’s values “and we believe this is the most appropriate course of action.”

Taubman has previously apologized for using language that was “unprofessional and inappropriate” in the clubhouse following the victory. Sports Illustrated reported he repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy before being traded from Toronto to the Astros.

Taubman shouted “Thank God we got Osuna!” according to SI, which said he made similar remarks several times, punctuating them with a profanity.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.