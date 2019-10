FREDERICKSON, Wash. — Two people were rescued after a plane crashed in a field in Pierce County.

A Pierce County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the people – a 76-year-old man and a 64-year-old man – somehow were able to walk away with only bumps and bruises.

41st Avenue and 192nd Street East are closed in both directions while crews respond.

Crews have extricated two from the plane. Incredibly without life threatening injuries. Both walked out! pic.twitter.com/pid6RRS6Ju — Central Pierce PIO (@CPFR_PIO) October 23, 2019

