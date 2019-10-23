SEATTLE — Authorities arrested 17 alleged drug traffickers and confiscated large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin Wednesday after a large multi-agency raid across the Puget Sound area.

The Department Of Justice says the drugs were being smuggled into the Seattle area and officers seized a total of 37.5 pounds of meth and 27 pounds of heroin during the whole operation. The DEA also seized $10,000 in cash and six firearms.

“At the height of the opioid epidemic, the Pacific Northwest is also drowning in methamphetamine,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Keith Weis. “It’s a stimulant so we believe it’s one of the components that’s driving the opiod epidemic because many times, the data shows that users associate methamphetamine or use methamphetamine to counteract opiod withdrawal symptoms, physical pain, a lack of energy. They utilize the stimulant to gain energy,” he said.

Federal agents were tipped off to the drug trafficking operation in September 2018 and worked with numerous local agencies in planning the raid.

“The DEA has had a record amount of seizures this year, more than 3,400 pounds of methamphetamine has been seized, over 60 percent of that here in the state of Washington,” said Weis.

Of the ten locations searched Wednesday by King County Sheriff’s deputies and DEA agents, one was a home in SeaTac and another was near South Park.

“Federal law enforcement continues to target those who seek to poison our communities and to line their pockets on the misery of others,” said U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran. “I commend the men and women of law enforcement who put their lives on the line to stem those who traffic in violence, addiction and death.”

Sixteen people were indicted and a 17th person was charged by criminal complaint after Wednesday’s searches:

Daniel Hernandez-Hernandez, 35, Seattle

Doriam German Moreno-Rocha, 29, SeaTac, Washington

Adrian Alberto Sanchez-Esparza, 30, Madera, California

Fernando Bautista-Sanchez, 43, Auburn, Washington

Angela Davina Encinas, 38, Auburn, Washington

Norberto Flores-Lopez, 22, Pacific, Washington

Faustino Islas-Estrada, 52, SeaTac, Washington

Omar Salazar, 32, Federal Way, Washington

Manuela Gabriele Zahn, 56, Olympia, Washington

Adam Mark Bishop, 35, Tacoma

Mitchell Eugene Vaughan, 33, Puyallup, Washington

Ryan Lee Isaksen, 28, Spanaway, Washington

Karissa Jean Mason, 36, Seattle

Anthony Jacques McKinney, 38, Lakewood, Washington

Luis Manuel Rivera-Leriget, 44, San Diego

Karina Rodriguez, 39, Newman, California

The case is prosecuted by Assistant US Attorneys Andrew Colasurdo and Marci Ellsworth.