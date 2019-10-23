Seven-day razor clam dig opens this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Razor clam diggers can return to Mocrocks and Copalis beaches for a seven-day opening beginning Oct. 26.

Twin Harbors and Long Beach digs remain tentative. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has to do more testing and will make a final determination Friday morning (Oct. 25).

The upcoming dig is for the following dates and low tides as of Tuesday.

October 26, Saturday, 5:59 pm, 0.0 feet; Copalis

October 27, Sunday, 6:47 pm, -0.8 feet; Mocrocks

October 28, Monday, 7:33 pm, -1.2 feet; Copalis

October 29, Tuesday, 8:18 pm, -1.4 feet; Mocrocks

October 30, Wednesday, 9:03 pm, -1.2 feet; Copalis

October 31, Thursday, 9:50 pm, -0.8 feet; Mocrocks

November 1, Friday, 10:38 pm, -0.2 feet; Copalis

No digging is allowed before noon; low tide occurs in the evening.

Check out WDFW’s razor clam website for more information on future and tentative digs.

“Diggers want to be sure to come prepared with good lighting devices and always keep an eye on the surf, particularly at this time of year when low tides come at dusk and after dark,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager.

WDFW is also asking for razor clam fans around the state to weigh in on the perennial question: Which is better, clam gun or shovel? To register support for a favored digging method, clam diggers can post a photo or video, complete with hashtag #TeamClamShovel or #TeamClamGun on any social media before the end of the season.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2019-20 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW's website and from license vendors around the state.

Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger's clams must be kept in a separate container.