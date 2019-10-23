Russell Wilson, Ciara raise awareness of upcoming National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

SEATTLE – Saturday marks the 18th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and the event has garnered the support of numerous celebrities including Russell Wilson and Ciara.

Protect your family and our community from prescription opioid misuse by joining us and the DEA for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26. Keep them safe. Clean them out. Take them back. Find a collection site near you at https://t.co/d7EdYb0Qxc. @Ciara pic.twitter.com/DT4gx1Y2TK — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 22, 2019

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 26, designated areas will be available for people to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs. The DEA says prescription drugs are frequently abused because it is often left out and forgotten.

For more information on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and where to drop off your pills, see the Diversion Control Division website.