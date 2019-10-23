Russell Wilson, Ciara raise awareness of upcoming National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

SEATTLE – Saturday marks the 18th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and the event has garnered the support of numerous celebrities including Russell Wilson and Ciara.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 26, designated areas will be available for people to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs. The DEA says prescription drugs are frequently abused because it is often left out and forgotten.
For more information on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and where to drop off your pills, see the Diversion Control Division website.