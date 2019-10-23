Man dies after being tased by police in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in Albany, Oregon, used a Taser during an altercation with a stranded motorist who they say became combative and that the man died.

The Albany Police Department said in a statement the unidentified man became unconscious after he was tased Wednesday, and officers used CPR and an automated external defibrillator to try to restart his heart, but he died at the scene.

Devin Russell, who works at the Battery X-Change car battery store next to the scene, said the man was apparently in his car when he was tased with four officers present.

Russell said he thought police used more force than was necessary.