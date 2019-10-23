WATCH LIVE: President Trump makes a statement on Syria
Man accused of breaking 13 windows at 7 downtown Olympia businesses

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Police have arrested a man for reportedly breaking 13 windows at seven different stores in downtown Olympia.

According to police, officers responded about 1 a.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of Fourth Avenue East, where a fire alarm had sounded.

They saw a man come out of the business where the fire alarm had gone off, and then noticed him throw something.

The object he threw turned out to be a table leg that the 28-year-old man reportedly used to shatter windows at seven different businesses near City Hall.

He was arrested for first-degree malicious mischief, but he could be also be charged with burglary for going inside one of the businesses.

