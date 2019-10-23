Logjam under Highway 2 bridge likely to impact evening commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- The shoulder and right lane of Highway 2 eastbound is closed between Everett and Snohomish while crews try to clear a logjam under the bridge - and the lane will likely remain closed through the evening commute.

Workers removing the logjam, a result of the Snohomish River flooding caused by heavy rain, say it's a slow-paced job because more logs keep coming -- and crews have to be careful when clearing them.

They can't release too many at once because it could cause other jams at bridges downstream. But it's imperative that they clear this jam up as quickly as possible so the bridge isn't damaged by the collective force of the logs.

WSDOT workers say this happens every fall, but not usually to this extent.

They hope to have it cleared by Thursday morning.