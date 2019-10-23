Puget Sound communities clean up, dry out after storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. – Wednesday’s sunny weather is a nice break from this week’s earlier storms.

Floodwaters are draining across Western Washington and the cleanup continues. That includes clearing a massive log jam on the Snohomish River where it crosses with U.S. Highway 2 east of Everett.

Wednesday’s commute, and perhaps Thursday mornings, could be impacted due to the cleanup effort.

Between the crews on the river, on land and a crane above – they’re working to clear a massive log jam that came floating down the floodwaters.

“We don’t know if there’s more coming downstream right now and depending on what the tides do, how it will hurt us,” said Clint Terwilliger from WSDOT.

WSDOT says crews have to keep the right eastbound lanes closed so they can continue using a crane to clear out the log jam.

Farther north in Snohomish County along the Stillaguamish River, the small town of Silvana was also drying out.

The difference is dramatic compared to Tuesday’s high flood water that once isolated neighbors. Wednesday’s dry, sunny weather was a welcome sight.

“Three roads into town, our town is pretty small,” said local Larry Hanson. “One will flood first, the second will flood, then finally the third will flood. And if you don’t get out by the third one, you’re going to park here in the lot because it’s the high spot.”

“Yeah sweating, little shaky hands,” said business owner Ashley Richeson. “I mean thankfully all the saddles are off the ground.”

Richeson and her sister run Northwest Tack Consignment. They knew their new store was opening in an area that floods often but this week’s flood surprised them.

“To see that the floodwaters were so much higher than predicted,” said Richeson, “I, oh gosh.”

Customers and friends shared images with Richeson while she was away from the store. They even offered to help save expensive horse equipment should the floodwaters get too high.

Richeson says she is grateful to run a business where her customers appreciate her as much as she does them.

“I have the most amazing customers,” she said. “So grateful to have a place to come for their used horse stuff.”