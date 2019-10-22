WWII soldier laid to rest 75 years after going missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIG HARBOR, Wash. -- After 75 years, the body of a World War II soldier is finally being laid to rest.

Donald E. Mangan went missing in action in 1944 in Germany, and was only recently identified through dental records.

On Tuesday, the public ceremony in Gig Harbor honored his life of service.

"Having served in the Marine Corps for 21 years, and my father was in the Navy for 21 years, it gave us an opportunity to honor his sacrifice and bring him close to the family," said James Mangan, Donald's nephew.

Mangan was laid to rest at Haven of Rest Memorial Park next to his brother's gravesite.