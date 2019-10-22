‘Emergency situation’ forces evacuation of Arlington High School
Watch a special edition of Q13 News at 3 p.m. ahead of the World Series
Programming alert: How to rescan your TV to keep watching JOEtv with your antenna

White bikes placed by strangers as memorials to those who died while biking

Posted 1:31 PM, October 22, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 30: A “Ghost Bike”, which are used to signify a fatality involving a bicycle, is viewed along a street on May 30, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

GREENFIELD, IN (WRTV) — White bicycles have been popping up all over Indiana to remember those who died while biking.

The bikes, called “ghost bikes,” are placed by strangers in areas where someone has died while biking.

White bikes have been spotted in Fishers, where Robert Lackey was killed, Greenfield where Rodger Wellenreiter was killed and on the west side of Indianapolis.

Andrew Talbott was in the hospital for 10 days after he was hit by a car while riding his bike near Plainfield Avenue. He later died.

Talbott was dating Holly Schmidt’s daughter and lived with them for the past two years.

Schmidt said she noticed the bike, but couldn’t figure out who put it there.

The bike was placed by people like Sheldon and Martha Hall. Their volunteers for Indiana’s Ghost Bike Project.

“Generally they’re bikes that are beyond repair,” Martha said. “And then we bring them home and Sheldon start stripping them down all the moving components.”

The bikes are then painted and placed as a memorial.

If you would to learn more about the group, you can visit the Ghost Bikes website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.