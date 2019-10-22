Seattle Dragons to play opening game of XFL season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Dragons will play the opening game of the inaugural XFL season in Washington, DC, in February.

The Dragons released their 2020 schedule Tuesday. The first home game will be Feb. 15, when they host the Tampa Bay Vipers.

The Dragons, one of four teams in the XFL West division, will play a 10-week regular-season schedule with five games at CenturyLink Field and five games on the road. Joining the Dragons in the XFL West are the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, and Los Angeles Wildcats.

The XFL East includes the DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks and Tampa Bay Vipers.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 24).

Lower level season tickets start at $20 per game. Season tickets with club access start at $45 per game. Lower level single-game tickets start at $24 per game with club seats starting at $54 per game.

Every XFL game will air live on national television, including 25 games broadcast on FOX and ABC. In the regular season, four games are scheduled each week, typically with two back-to-back games on both Saturdays and Sundays.

The XFL schedule also includes two prime time Thursday night games in the final weeks of the regular season.

Following the regular season, the top two teams in each division will square off for the right to play for the league championship on Sunday, April 26, at Noon PT on ESPN.