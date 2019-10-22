Seahawks acquire Quandre Diggs from Lions, sources say

Watch a special edition of Q13 News at 3 p.m. ahead of the World Series
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Seattle Seahawks have addressed depth concerns in the defensive backfield by acquiring Quandre Diggs from the Detroit Lions.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the trade. NFL.com first reported the deal and said the Lions are receiving a fifth-round pick in 2020 as part of the deal.

Seattle has major depth worries at safety after Bradley McDougald and Lano Hill missed Sunday’s loss to Baltimore with injuries. Hill is expected to be out a few weeks with an elbow injury, while Seattle is hoping McDougald will return soon after being sidelined by back spasms.

Diggs will add some needed versatility. He can play free safety and nickel and could be an option after free safety Tedric Thompson has struggled in coverage at times this season.

