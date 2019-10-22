× Police: Man shoots neighbor after physical fight in Skyway

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Police say they arrested a man after two neighbors in Skyway got into a fight and one shot the other.

King County Sheriff’s deputies were called Tuesday morning to at an apartment complex at South 123rd Street near Skyway Park. Authorities say a woman returned home and found the front door was kicked in and called her husband.

The woman and her husband confronted a neighbor they previously had issues with, and the sheriff’s office says he allegedly admitted to kicking the door in.

Shooting investigation 6900 BLK S 123, Skyway. Two male neighbors in a physical fight and one male shot the other one in the abdomen. The victim being transported to HMC and suspect is in custody. — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) October 22, 2019

The confrontation escalated when investigators say the neighbor walked towards the husband armed with a hammer. The sheriff’s office says the husband warned the neighbor multiple times and told him to drop the hammer, but the neighbor kept advancing until he was shot.

Authorities determined the residents acted in self-defense.

The suspect was rushed to Harborview Medical Center where he is stable and booked for several felony charges.

Multiple neighbors in the complex told the sheriff’s office that they’ve had issues with the suspect as well.